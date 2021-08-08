Lionel Messi will be making his first public appearance on Sunday (August 08, 2021) since his shock exit from Barcelona was announced earlier this week. The Argentine captain will hold a press conference, addressing the Barcelona fans and media amid growing speculations of his next destination, following his surprise departure from the Catalan giants was announced after over two decades at the club. Argentine Ready To Accept PSG's Two-Year Contract.

The Argentina captain came through the youth ranks of Barcelona, playing his entire career for the Catalan giants, helping them win several trophies and himself winning every possible individual honour. However, after his contract expired last month, the club failed to register the player for the new season due to ‘financial and structural’ obstructions. ‘Signing Lionel Messi Not in Our Thoughts’, Says Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola.

Lionel Messi will be appearing in front of the public for the first time since his departure from Barcelona was announced but details of his conference have not been announced yet. The 34-year-old will address the fans on Sunday at 12 pm CEST (03:30 pm IST).

This Sunday, from 12pm CEST, Leo Messi will appear at a press conference You can follow it LIVE on https://t.co/A1WiJBXvhL pic.twitter.com/FQot4H5Kct — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 7, 2021

The Argentina skipper has been a free agent since July 1, 2021, after his contract with the Catalan giants expired. It is understood that both parties were working on a renewal but failed to reach an agreement as Barcelona were not able to reduce their first-team wage bill in order to register the 34-year-old for the upcoming season as per La Liga’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

With his time in Barcelona coming to an end, Paris Saint Germain are tipped to be Lionel Messi’s nest destination. The Argentine is also linked with a move to Manchester City but Pep Guardiola has stated that the 34-year-old is not currently in their plans.

