Sam Curran Spotted in Luxury Lamborghini Drive with Fiancée Isabella in Mumbai After T20 World Cup 2026 Final Over Heroics Against Nepal (Watch Video)

England’s T20 World Cup hero, Sam Curran, was seen unwinding in style on the streets of Mumbai late on February 8, just hours after securing a dramatic victory for his side. The 27-year-old all-rounder was spotted driving a Lamborghini along the iconic Marine Drive with his fiancée, Isabella Grace Symonds-Willmott, by his side. The luxury outing, which quickly went viral on social media, offered a sharp contrast to the high-stakes tension Curran had faced earlier that evening at the Wankhede Stadium. England vs Nepal Video Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match 5.

Sam Curran Defends 10 Runs in Final Over

The "cool-down" drive followed what many are calling the most dramatic finish of the 2026 T20 World Cup so far. England appeared to be staring at a historic humiliation as Nepal, backed by a boisterous crowd of nearly 17,000 supporters, were well within reach of a target of 185 with fearless intent.

With 10 runs needed off the final six deliveries and the big-hitting Lokesh Bam (39* off 20) at the crease, England captain Harry Brook turned to Curran. The left-armer delivered a masterclass in "death" bowling, executing a series of precise yorkers and slower balls to concede only five runs. England ultimately escaped with a four-run victory, avoiding what Curran later described as a "horrible" result to start their campaign. Who is Tanvi Gadkari? Know All About Viral Girl Spotted in the Stands During India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

Once the adrenaline of the stadium faded, Curran was filmed in a noticeably more relaxed mood. Video footage circulating on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) showed the cricketer navigating Mumbai’s glittering skyline in the supercar.

Sam Curran Driving Lamborghini

Sam Curran enjoying time with his girlfriend, driving a Lamborghini in Mumbai after winning against Nepal in the T20 World Cup 2026. pic.twitter.com/vpcKPzGzuc — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) February 9, 2026

The presence of Isabella Grace added a personal touch to the celebration. The couple, who have been together since 2018, recently announced their engagement in November 2025. Isabella, a London-based actor and artist, has been a constant presence in the stands throughout Curran’s international career.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 11:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).