Sreesanth is all set to make a comeback in the upcoming edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The tournament will begin on January 10, 2021, and ahead of this, Sreesanth played a warmup match where he was seen abusing the batsman. This was quite a de ja vu moment for all of us as he was known for his animated celebration. During his early days, Sreesanth had been under the scanner for his celebrations and was criticised severely. Talking about the present time, Sreesanth was given the Kerala cap. Needless to say that the former Rajasthan Royals player was quite happy with the same. Sreesanth Reacts After Receiving Kerala Cap for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021, Thanks Fans for Love and Support (Watch Video).

The pacer posted the video of himself getting the cap. He posted the video along with an amazing caption. "There is nothing stronger than a broken man ,who has rebuilt himself..” Thnks a lot for all the Supoort nd love ..#Gods grace #humbled #cricket #keralacricketassociation #bcci #grateful #respect #love #bestisyettocome," read the video of the caption.

Talking about the sledging video that is doing the round of social media, we see Sreesanth bowling with full speed and sledging the batsman. For now, let's have a look at the video where he was seen sledging the batsman.

It would be interesting to see how the former pacer can maintain his agility and pace in the upcoming T20 tournament. Talking about Team Kerala, Sanju Samson will be leading the team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2021 11:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).