Members of the Indian T20 cricket squad took some time away from the training nets to explore the wildlife of Maharashtra, embarking on a jungle safari in the Vidarbha region. Captain Suryakumar Yadav, along with teammates Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, was seen enjoying the sights of the tiger reserve just two days before India faces New Zealand in the opening match of their five-match T20 International series. India vs New Zealand T20Is 2026 Full Schedule.

The cricketers, who arrived in Nagpur ahead of the Wednesday series opener, were spotted in open-top jeeps exploring one of the region's famed tiger reserves. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson shared a video of the excursion on social media, capturing the group’s relaxed mood.

The footage, which quickly gained traction online, showed the players observing the local flora and fauna before gathering for a bonfire later in the evening. Joining Yadav, Samson, and Kishan were Rinku Singh and Ravi Bishnoi, all of whom appeared to be making the most of a scheduled rest day. Did Virat Kohli Order Jain Food Online? Delivery Boy Claims He Delivered Food at India Star's Hotel Room, Video Goes Viral.

Watch India T20I Squad Members' Jungle Safari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanju V Samson (@imsanjusamson)

Focus Shifts to T20 World Cup 2026 Preparation

While the safari provided a momentary distraction, the stakes for the upcoming series remain high. The matches serve as critical preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which is scheduled to begin in early February. India enters the series under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, who boasts a strong record as captain in the shortest format. The squad also welcomes back senior figures Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, both of whom were rested during the recently concluded ODI series against the Black Caps.

