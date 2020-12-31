Indian pacer S Sreesanth is set to make his much-awaited comeback on the cricket field. He has been named in Kerala’s squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 which will get underway on January 10. The two-time World Cup-winner was handed a ban after his alleged involvement in spot-fixing during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2013. He became eligible to play professional cricket after his seven-year ban ended in September this year. After impressing officials in some local tournaments, the 37-year-old was awarded a place in Kerala’s squad for the upcoming T20 tournament. Sreesanth Named in Kerala’s Squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021.

Sreesanth received his Kerala cap in front of his teammates and the pacer was nothing but delighted. Sharing the video on Twitter, the speedster thanked his fans for supporting him in his hard times. “There is nothing stronger than a broken man ,who has rebuilt himself.. Thnks a lot for all the Supoort nd love ..#Gods grace #humbled #cricket #keralacricketassociation #bcci #grateful #respect #love #bestisyettocome,” he captioned the video on the micro-blogging website. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Rahul Tripathi to Lead Maharashtra.

Watch Video:

Although the pacer has made his way to the national team, competing at this level after so long will not be easy. Ageing 37, it will be interesting to see if Sreesanth can maintain his fitness and bowl with hostility or not.

Meanwhile, dashing wicket-keeper Sanju Samson has been named team captain while Sachin Baby is the vice-captain. Robin Uthappa also finds a place in the squad which strengthens Kerala’s line-up even more. The side certainly looks well-balanced on the paper and will start the tournament as one of the favourites.

