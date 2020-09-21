On the eve of Sunisers Hyderabad’s first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), SRH skipper David Warner received all-the-best wishes from his wife Candice and daughters Ivy Mae, Indi Rae and Isla Rose. The swashbuckling batsman posted the adorable video on his Instagram video and thanked his family. In the clip, Indi expressed love for her Dad while Ivy asked the southpaw to score a hundred. Candice also backed his husband to start the season with a bang. Warner was certainly overwhelmed by the gesture, and that was evident in his caption. SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“Pumped for tonight’s game and makes it even more special when you get lots of messages from all your supporters. My number ones can’t be here with me but sending us lots of love and support. Thanks @candywarner1 and my gorgeous girls mwaaa love you,” wrote the three-time Orange Cap-winner while sharing the clip on the picture-sharing website. The comment section of the post got flooded in no time as fans were heart whelmed after coming across the video. Sunrisers Hyderabad Fans Storm Twitter Ahead of SRH vs RCB Match in Dream11 IPL 2020, Trend #OrangeArmy.

Watch Video:

Warner has been reinstated as SRH captain, and the southpaw has a point to prove in the forthcoming season. The veteran batsman had a rather miserable series against England recently, and he’ll be looking to redeem himself. Other than him, SRH also have the services of Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who are the proven stars of this format. However, SRH are up against Virat Kohli’s RCB who’ll be determined to break their jinx to win the elusive title for the first time. Hence, a great contest is set on the cards.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2020 06:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).