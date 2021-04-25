Delhi Capitals would like to continue their winning run in VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their upcoming fixture. The encounter takes place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (April 25). Both sides had contrasting campaigns this season which makes DC favourites for this fixture. With three wins in four games, Rishabh Pant’s men are third in the team standings, and a win in this game could see them toppling Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the top. On the other hand, the orange army holds the penultimate spot with one win in four outings. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other SRH vs DC match details. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

SRH’s fragile middle-order troubled them in the first three games, but Kane Williamson's inclusion seems to strengthen their batting. At the same time, their bowling line-up looks lethal as ever, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan and Khaleel Ahmed in ranks. Coming to DC, the Rishabh Pant-led side has ticked all the boxes and will take the field with great confidence. Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Chris Woakes and Amit Mishra have been some of DC’s star performers this season. Ahead of the contest, let’s look at the ideal fantasy side. SRH vs DC Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 20.

IPL 2021 Live Score

SRH vs DC Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Match 6 on Star Sports TV Channels

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals (SRH vs DC) match live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels. Star Sports network is the official broadcaster for IPL 2021. Fans can watch the match live on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be live telecasting the game in English. Fans can also follow the SRH vs DC clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

SRH vs DC Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Match 6 on Disney+ Hotstar

Fans in India can watch the live streaming online of SRH vs DC match on Disney+Hotstar. The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match on the Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

