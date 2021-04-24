Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) take on each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match 20. Rishabh Pant-led Delhi are placed third on the IPL 2021 points table with three wins from four matches while SRH are on sixth spot with just one win from four games. Meanwhile, ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals here’s a look at few things you need to know. SRH vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 20.

SRH vs DC Head-to-Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals have met each other 18 times. SRH dominate the head-to-head record with 11 wins while DC have emerged victorious in just seven games.

SRH vs DC IPL 2021 Match 20, Key Players

Jonny Bairstow and Rashid hold key for Sunrisers Hyderabad while for Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan will be the ones to watch out for.

SRH vs DC IPL 2021 Match 20, Mini Battles

David Warner vs Kagiso Rabada and Shikhar Dhawan vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar are the the mini battles to watch out for in the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

SRH vs DC IPL 2021 Match 20 Venue and Match Timing

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2021 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game will be held on April 25 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) while the toss is scheduled for 07:00 pm.

SRH vs DC IPL 2021 Match 20 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports is the official broadcaster for IPL 2021. So fans can watch the live telecast of the SRH vs DC match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels. Live streaming online of the SRH vs DC match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

SRH vs DC IPL 2021, Likely Playing XIs

SRH Predicted Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.

DC Predicted Playing 11: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj.

