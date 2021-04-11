On day three of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This is the opening match of the season for both the teams and they will be looking to get off to winning start. While David Warner is in charge of Sunrisers, Eoin Morgan is captaining Knight Riders. Meanwhile, stay tuned for SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 live score updates. How To Watch SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders VIVO Indian Premier League 14 Cricket Match Score Updates on TV.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders have faced each other 19 times in IPL. Knight Riders lead the head-to-head record with 11 wins while Sunrisers have emerged victorious on seven occasions. One match between these two sides ended in a tie and KKR won the Super Over. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Both the sides are more or less when it comes to their playing XIs. However, Knight Riders will have to make one big decision of either going with Sunil Narine or Shakib Al Hasan. Sunrisers, on the other hand, will be looking to include either Vijay Shankar or Kedar Jadhav.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg