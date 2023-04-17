In match number 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, on April 18 (Tuesday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. Over the years, we have seen lots of entertaining matches between Hyderabad and Mumbai, and this year it will be no different. Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai Indians Stand-In Captain, Fined 12 Lakh for Slow Over-Rate During MI vs KKR IPL 2023 Match.

Coming to the match preview for both sides, Sunrisers Hyderabad had a worst start to their 2023 IPL campaign as they suffered two consecutive defeats in a row. After suffering a 72-run loss against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their opening match, SRH endured another loss when they witnessed a 5-wicket defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). However, they were soon able to put an end to their losing streak when they won their first match of the tournament. They added the win against Punjab Kings (PBKS) with another win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders saw England’s Test batter, Harry Brook, slam his maiden IPL hundred as Hyderabad posted a gigantic total of 228 runs on board. Defending 229, their bowlers did well as they managed to restrict Kolkata to 205.

Mumbai Indians, on the other, have finally found their winning form with the win against Delhi Capitals (DC). Mumbai soon added another win to their bag when they won their second game of the competition against Kolkata Knight Riders. Batting first, Kolkata raced off to a challenging total of 185, thanks to the maiden IPL ton by their batter, Venkatesh Iyer. For Mumbai, their pick of the bowlers was Hrithik Shokeen, who scalped two crucial wickets. Chasing 186, Mumbai lost captain Rohit Sharma but vital knocks from batters Ishan Kishan (58) and Suryakumar Yadav (43) saw them cross the line with ease. With the win against Kolkata, Mumbai stretched their winning margin against Kolkata to 23. If Mumbai are to win their record sixth IPL title, they first need to perform collectively and make it to the playoffs which the team is capable of. Presence of Mind! Trent Boult Takes Catch After Three Rajasthan Royals' Players Collide During GT vs RR IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

SRH vs MI Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Mumbai and Hyderabad faced each other 18 times with both teams winning 9 times.

SRH vs MI Match Number 25 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Harry Brook (SRH)

Aiden Markram (SRH)

Rohit Sharma (MI)

SuryaKumar Yadav (MI)

SRH vs MI Match Number 25 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The SRH vs MI IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, on April 18 (Tuesday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. Nitish Rana Gets Into Heated Exchange With Hrithik Shokeen After His Dismissal in MI vs KKR IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

SRH vs MI Match Number 25 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the SRH vs MI Match Number 25 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the SRH vs MI Match Number 23 in India.

SRH vs MI Match Number 25 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram©, Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Arshad Khan and Jofra Archer

