Trent Boult showed incredible presence of mind as he took a catch after three of his teammates collided during the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 16. Wriddhiman Saha, the batter, had skied one and skipper Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer collided, which almost resulted in the catch being dropped. But Boult, who was standing nearby, showed his presence of his mind to complete the catch after the ball had bounced off the players' hands. Nitish Rana Gets Into Heated Exchange With Hrithik Shokeen After His Dismissal in MI vs KKR IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Trent Boult Shows Presence of Mind to Complete Catch

3⃣ players converge for the catch 😎 4⃣th player takes it 👏 🎥 Safe to say that was one eventful way to scalp the first wicket from @rajasthanroyals! Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/nvoo5Sl96y #TATAIPL | #GTvRR pic.twitter.com/MwfpztoIZf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2023

