Some heated words exchanged between the KKR captain Nitish Rana and off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen who represents MI when the latter dismissed the former during the IPL 2023 clash at Wankhede. Shokeen kept the ball away for Nitish Rana's range and after the batter stepped out and foxed him into hitting it to long on's hand. Rana and Shokeen represent the same state team in domestic cricket and doesn't have a good history between them.

Nitish Rana Gets Into Heated Exchange With Hrithik Shokeen

Some Argument On Field

subhead

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)