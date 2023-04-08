A lot of matches have been played as the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 starts to progress further. In the 14th match of the IPL 2023, Sunrisers Hyderabad take on a rampant Punjab Kings (PBKS) side on April 9, 2023, Sunday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad. The two teams have previously played against each other 19 times and it was the Sunrisers that won the most number of games against Punjab – 13 wins. This time, however, it will be a different match, considering the performances in their previous games in IPL 2023. Kavya Maran's Reaction to Kyle Mayer's Dismissal During LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 Match Goes Viral! (See Pics and Video).

Currently, Punjab are in second place after having won both their matches, whereas, the Sunrisers are lying at the bottom end, i.e. they are in 10th place after losing their opening game. For Punjab, they could not have asked for a better start to their IPL 2023 campaign after winning the first game by a bare margin of 7 runs in the opening game. Batting first, Punjab posted a challenging 191 after losing five wickets in a game that was marred by rain. They raced to the total with the help of their star batters’ quickfire knocks – Shikhar Dhawan (40) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (50).

Defending 192, their prime bowler, Arshdeep Singh (3-fer) shined with the ball along with a few other scalps from other bowlers as they saw the opposition’s run chase being cut short after rain interrupted and the target was reduced to 153. KKR’s innings ended at 146 after losing seven wickets.

Punjab’s second match against Rajasthan Royals saw star batters, Shikhar Dhawan (86) and Prabhsimran Singh (60) starring with the bat as they posted a challenging 197 on board after losing four wickets. Defending 198, Punjab bowler, Nathan Ellis’ (4-fer) wonderful spell along with a 2-fer from Arshdeep saw Punjab restricting Rajasthan to 192, thus securing their second win of the tournament. 'You Beauty!' KKR Players Have a Blast With Shah Rukh Khan in Post-Match Celebrations After Beating RCB in IPL 2023 (Watch Video).

For Hyderabad, they would want to forget their disastrous start to their IPL 2023 campaign after having lost their opening game by 72 runs. Bowling first, Sunrisers bowlers, T Natarajan (2-fer) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (2-fer) did pick up some wickets but that came at the expense of too many runs as Rajasthan put on board a humongous total of 203 thanks to useful knocks from their top-order batters. Chasing 204 was never going to be easy considering they were playing without their captain Aiden Markram.

Nevertheless, chasing the target seemed too much for the side as they lost half of their batters in process of chasing the target. Most of their batters were in the pavilion even before the 10th over was being bowled. Only Abdul Samad (32) managed to come good with the bat, other than him no one scored above 27.

If Hyderabad are to register their first win of the IPL 2023 campaign, all their batters and bowlers need to contribute. For them, defeating Punjab may seem like a tough challenge considering how they are playing but if they function as a unit, victory is surely theirs.

SRH vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Hyderabad played against Punjab 19 times and emerged as winners 13 times while Punjab were the winner on 6 occasions.

SRH vs PBKS Match Number 14 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (PBKS)

Sam Curran (PBKS)

Aiden Markram (SRH)

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)

SRH vs PBKS Match Number 14 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The SRH vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match Number 14 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad on April 09 (Sunday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

SRH vs PBKS Match Number 14 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the SRH vs PBKS Match Number 14 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the SRH vs PBKS Match Number 14 in India. Krunal Pandya's Awkward Gesture Towards Umpire During LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 Match Goes Viral! (See Pics).

SRH vs PBKS Match Number 14 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, HC Brook, RA Tripathi, AK Markram(C), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, H Klaasen(wk), T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, B Kumar, Umran Malik

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis/Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh

