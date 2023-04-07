The Kolkata Knight Riders players had a blast with their co-owner and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan as they celebrated the 81-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023 on Thursday, April 6. The Knight Riders were seen having a great time as SRK joined them in the dressing room and all of them, including the coaching staff sang a song which went like this, “So put your hand on your heart and sing, playing for KKR means everything. From Eden Gardens to every breakthrough, it’s more than just me and you. We turn up to play for KKR, it’s purple in our blood… you beauty." 'Suyash Sharma Has Fighting Attitude' KKR Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit Hails Young Leg-Spinner After His 'Impactful' Debut Against RCB in IPL 2023.

KKR Players Celebrate Victory over RCB with SRK

