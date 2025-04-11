In the second match of the second Saturday double-header in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, will witness Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 12. Runners-up from the last edition, SRH are currently languishing in the last position in the standings, and will need to make a resounding comeback to stay alive in the competition, given their recent record. On the other hand, PBKS have been in exceptional form and only suffered a minor blip this season so far, are placed in the fourth spot of the point table. IPL 2025: SRH Head Coach Daniel Vettori Admits Concerns After Fourth Straight Defeat With Seven-Wicket Loss Against GT, Says ‘Haven’t Assess and Respect the Conditions’.

Hosts SRH are facing troubles in their batting, which despite starts have failed to capitalise on it, and have failed to provide their star-studded middle-order a platform. The bowling, too, has been lacklustre, with one of the players contributing, while as a unit failing.

PBKS' weakness was highlighted in their last match, where after the fall of captain Shreyas Iyer, others in the top five collapsed. However, Punjab's late middle-order are a force to reckon with, and have constantly lifted the franchise to winning totals/targets. The bowling has been impeccable and exhibits talent of all varieties, which has added depth to the attack. Only the form of Yuzvendra Chahal, and Marco Jansen are a concern for the Ricky Ponting-coached side.

SRH vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

A rivalry that is tilted in one franchise's favour, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings have clashed in as many as 23 IPL matches. SRH have an overwhelming advantage with 16 wins, while PBKS has been victorious only seven times. IPL 2025: Priyansh Arya’s Maiden Century Helps Punjab Kings To Beat Chennai Super Kings by 18 Runs.

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Travis Head Priyansh Arya Mohammed Shami Lockie Ferguson Zeeshan Ansari

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Key Battles

Priyansh Arya shone the brightest for PKBS in their last IPL encounter and will look to continue his rich form. However, the youngster will be up against a veteran in Mohammed Shami, who has found his rhythm back and will want to provide his franchise early inroads. To bring in some Trans-Tasmania rivalry, Travis Head will be challenged by Lockie Ferguson. Head has struggled to get going lately, while Ferguson has been PBKS' go-to bowler.

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 12. The SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). AirAsia Makes Special Plane For Sunrisers Hyderabad For IPL 2025 As Kavya Maran-Owned Franchise Announces Airlines Company As Partner (Watch Video).

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but would require a subscription for the same.

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Impact Players

So far in IPL 2025, impact players have played a key role, which has often seen the tide of the match shift. SRH has the likes of Aniket Verma, Simarjeet Singh, and Abhinav Manohar in their ranks. On the other hand, PBKS have Vyshak Vijayakumar, Nehal Wadhera, and Azmatullah Omarzai as their impact players, who have blown hot and cold.

