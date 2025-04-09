Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 8 (ANI): Opener Priyansh Arya's maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century helped hosts Punjab Kings (PBKS) score 219 runs and set up victory over five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who lost the encounter by 18 runs.

Chasing the mammoth total at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, the Chennai-based franchise had a steady start. Openers Rachin Ravindra (36 runs off 23 balls) and Devon Conway (69 runs from 49 balls) scored 59 runs in the powerplay (6 overs).

The five-time champions lost their first wicket as Rachin was sent back to the pavilion in the seventh over of the innings on the bowling of off-spinner Glenn Maxwell.

Following Sachin's wicket, team skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (1) came out in the middle to bat but he was sent back cheaply in the 8th over of the run chase.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side completed the 100-run mark in the 11th over and crossed the 150 in the 16th over.

Conway along with left-hand batter Shivam Dube (42 runs in 27 balls) built a brilliant partnership of 89 runs from 51 balls before Dube was dismissed in the 16th over by Lockie Ferguson.

Conway tactically retired out in the 18th over and the left-hand batter Ravindra Jadeja replaced him in the middle.

MS Dhoni (27 runs off 12 balls) played a quickfire knock in the end but it was not enough.

For the Shreyas Iyer-led side, two wickets were grabbed by Lockie Ferguson (2/40) and one wicket each were snapped by Yash Thakur (1/39) and Glenn Maxwell (1/11) in their respective spells.

Earlier in the first innings, after electing to bat first, PBKS opener Priyansh Arya started the game in an ominous form, taking two sixes in a one-over. But in the next over, Mukesh Choudary rattled Prabhsimran Singh's stumps for a two-ball duck. PBKS was 17/1 in 1.2 overs.

In the third over, Khaleel made a comeback, getting a big wicket of skipper Shreyas Iyer for just nine runs just after he had tonked him for a six-over long-on. PBKS was 32/2 in 2.4 overs.

Despite wickets falling from the other end, Priyansh continued his free-flowing style, hitting Mukesh for a hat-trick of fours in the fourth over.

PBKS reached the 50-run mark in 4.4 overs. However the over ended with Khaleel removing Marcus Stoinis for just four. PBKS was 54/3 in five overs.

In the final over of the powerplay bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin, Priyansh took down Ravichandran Ashwin with two sixes and a four, bringing up his fifty in just 19 balls, with five fours and four sixes.

In the eighth over, Ashwin bounced back, getting Nehal Wadhera and Glenn Maxwell for single-digits, reducing PBKS to 83/5 in eight overs.

In 10 overs, PBKS was 94/5, with Priyansh (60*) and Shashank Singh (8*) unbeaten.

PBKS reached the 100-run mark in 10.1 overs, thanks to a giant six by Shashank Singh. In the 12th over, Priyansh took down Ashwin with three sixes, then went on to hit Matheesha Pathirana for 23 runs, with three sixes and a four, bringing up his maiden IPL ton in 39 balls, with seven fours and nine sixes.

Noor ended the 71-run stand between Shashank and Priyansh, removing the latter for 103 in 42 balls, with seven fours and nine sixes. PBKS is 154/6 in 13.4 overs.

The pair of Marco Jansen and Shashank continued to do repair works for PBKS, hitting an odd six or two every over. Jansen continued to find some hits against pace, bringing up PBKS' 200-run mark in 18.3 overs.

PBKS ended at 219/6, with Jansen (34* in 19 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Shashank Singh (52* in 36 balls, with two fours and three sixes) unbeaten.

Khaleed (2/45) and Ashwin (2/48) were the top wicket-takers for CSK. Choudhary and Pathirana also got a wicket each.

Brief Score: Punjab Kings 219/6 in 20 overs (Priyansh Arya 103, Shashank Singh 52*, Khaleel Ahmed 2/45) vs Chennai Super Kings 219/6 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 69, Shivam Dube 42, Lockie Ferguson 2/40). (ANI)

