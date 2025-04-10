The IPL 2025 is currently going on and Sunrisers Hyderabad had a poor start to the season with four losses in five matches. Amid this, AirAsia, a budget airline, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Sunrisers Hyderabad as the team's official airline partner for the IPL 2025 season. AirAsia would launch exclusive fan engagement initiatives with exciting giveaways, interactive contests, and special travel promotions to bring fans one step closer to their favourite team, as per a press release. SRH shared a video on social media where AirAsia were spotted making a plane specially for the SRH players. IPL 2025: SRH Head Coach Daniel Vettori Admits Concerns After Fourth Straight Defeat With Seven-Wicket Loss Against GT, Says ‘Haven’t Assess and Respect the Conditions’.

AirAsia Makes Special Plane For Sunrisers Hyderabad For IPL 2025

Ready for takeoff ✈️ We're proud to announce AirAsia as our Official Airline Partner 🤝 #PlayWithFire #FlyAirAsia | @airasia pic.twitter.com/Yx4GHnJhzn — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 10, 2025

