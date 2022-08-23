Sri Lanka (SL) will commence their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on opening day of the event that is August 2 by playing their first group stage match against the spirited Afghanistan at Dubai International Stadium. Sri Lanka was originally selected as the host of six-team Asian event, however, due to the political turmoil and economical crisis in the island nation, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) confirmed United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the new venue, though SL will retain the hosting rights. Sri Lanka have won the Asia Cup title a total of five times, behind India who have won it the most number of times. Last time when Sri Lanka clinched the Asia Cup title was in the year 2014, when the sport was played in an ODI format. Dushmantha Chameera Ruled Out of Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup 2022 Squad Following Leg Injury.

Sri Lankan selection committee announced the 20 member squad on Friday for the Asia Cup T20 tournament. Dasun Shanaka who is the regular captain will lead the team from the front once again. Charith Asalanka has been chosen as vice captain of SL team. Binura Fernando and Kasun Rajitha were both included in the squad for Asia Cup, but as both sustained injuries during SLC invitational T20 league 2022.

Sri Lanka are in the group B of Asia Cup 2022 alongwith Afghanistan and Bangladesh. After playing Afghanistan, Sri Lanka will then confront Bangladesh in their second group stage match on September 02, 2022. The top two teams from the group will further qualify for the super four teams of the Asia Cup T20 tournament. Asia Cup 2022: Here's A Quick Recap of Last Edition of Continental Cricket Tournament Ahead of the Upcoming Edition in UAE.

Sri Lanka Match List Asia Cup 2022

Date and Time (IST) Match Venue August 27, 07:30 pm Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dubai September 01, 07:30 pm Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dubai

Senior player Dinesh Chandimal had missed the T20 home series against Australia (AUS) last month and is now set to return to the team, which comes as a big development. Another experienced player of SL team Dhananjaya de Silva and Jeffrey Vandersay who also missed the series against AUS are included into the 20-member squad for Asia Cup T20 tournament. An uncapped youngster Dilshan Madushanka will also be launched by Sri Lanka in the showpiece event. However, Sri Lanka suffered a huge blow after pacer Dushmantha Chameera was ruled out. Nuwan Thushara has now replaced him in the squad.

Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Squad

Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Dinesh Chandimal.

