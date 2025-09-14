SL vs HKC Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction: The eighth match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 tournament will be contested between the Sri Lanka national cricket team and the Hong Kong, China national cricket team on Monday, September 15. The Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, China Group B match will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The SL vs HKC Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans can check out the best fantasy playing XI prediction for the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, China Asia Cup 2025 match. Sri Lanka Defeat Bangladesh by Six Wickets in Asia Cup 2025; Pathum Nissanka’s Half-Century Helps Charith Asalanka’s SL Register Comprehensive Victory.

The Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lanka started their campaign with a six-wicket victory over the Bangladesh national cricket team. Pathum Nissanka played a match-winning knock of 50 runs off 34 deliveries, including seven boundaries, to help Sri Lanka chase down a 140-run target in Abu Dhabi. Hong Kong, China, on the other hand, lost its Asia Cup 2025 match against Bangladesh. Captain Litton Das played a match-winning 59-run knock, which helped his side chase down a 144-run target against Hong Kong, China.

SL vs HKC Asia Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Kusal Mendis (SL), Kamil Mishara (SL)

Batters: Pathum Nissanka (SL), Babar Hayat (HKC), Martin Coetzee (HKC)

All-Rounders: Charith Asalanka (SL), Dasun Shanaka (SL), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera (SL), Nuwan Thushara (SL), Ateeq Iqbal (HKC)

Who Will Win SL vs HKC Asia Cup 2025 Match?

The Sri Lanka national cricket team are comparatively a stronger side than the Hong Kong, China national cricket team. The Lankan Lions are having a winning momentum with them, and it is expected that the Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lanka will secure an easy victory over Hong Kong, China

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2025 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).