The Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lanka national cricket team started their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a six-wicket victory over the Bangladesh national cricket team at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, September 13. Kamil Mishara was adjudged Player of the Match for his brilliant outing. Talking about the match, Bangladesh were restricted to 139-5 in 20 overs. Captain (28), Mahedi Hasan (41*) and Shamim Hossain (42*) chipped in crucial runs for the Bangla Tigers. In response, opener Pathum Nissanka played a match-winning knock of 50 runs off 34 deliveries, including seven boundaries, whereas Kamil Mishara (46*) guided Sri Lanka to chase down the 140-run target in 14.4 overs. Sri Lanka Speedster Nuwan Thushara Uproots Tanzid Hasan Tamim's Off-Stump With Sensational Delivery During BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Sri Lanka Defeat Bangladesh by Six Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Sri Lanka are up & running on the points table! ✌️ A brilliant day at the office for 🇱🇰 who dominated proceedings, never letting their opponents in the game with bat or ball.#BANvSL #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #ACC pic.twitter.com/IypekPciRm — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 13, 2025

