Sunil Gavaskar stirred a huge controversy following his comments over Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma during KXIP vs RCB match in IPL 2020. The 71-year-old’s comments came after the RCB skipper dropped two catches in the game and also struggled when he came out to bat. However, the former Indian skipper has cleared the air surrounding his remarks, stating that they have been received in the wrong way. Sunil Gavaskar Creates Controversy with 'Crass' Comment on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma During KXIP vs RCB Match, Leaves Netizens Furious.

Virat Kohli, much like many players taking part in IPL 2020 in UAE, have lacked match practice due to the coronavirus enforced lockdown and have looked rusty on the field. Highlighting that factor, Sunil Gavaskar made a comment involving the Bangalore skipper and his wife, which sent social media into meltdown, with many criticizing the cricketer-turned commentator. Anushka Sharma also lashed out at the former Indian skipper.

However, on Friday, Sunil Gavaskar explained his side of the story, stating that his comments were taken in the wrong manner and he was talking about the lack of match practice for several players. ‘As you hear from the commentary, Aakash and I were doing commentary for the Hindi channel. And Aakash was talking about the fact that there has been very little chance for proper practice for everybody. That has actually shown in the rustiness of some of the players in their first matches.’ Gavaskar was quoted as saying by India Today.

‘That was the point that was being made. Virat also had no practice and the only practice that they had when they were seen playing in their building compound and Anushka was bowling to him. That’s what I said. That’s the only bowling, I have not used any other word.' he added.

'She was bowling to him, that’s all. Where am I blaming her? Where am I being sexist in this? I am just stating what was seen in the video which was maybe recorded by somebody in the neighbouring buildings and then put up. That’s the only thing I am doing.’ The 71-year-old said further.

Royal Challengers Bangalore ended up losing the game against Kings XI Punjab with skipper Virat Kohli failing to deliver with his bat and also in the field. The 97-run loss saw RCB move to sixth position in the team standings while KXIP took the pole position in the points table.

