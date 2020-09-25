Anushka Sharma getting blamed for Virat Kohli's on-field performance has become a casual offense that cricket lovers indulge in without caring about logic. She has often been slammed for it and Virat himself has asked his fans to refrain from such trolling. Then tomorrow everyone was outraged that the legend of India cricket made an unsavoury remark. Sunil Gavaskar apparently made a 'crass' comment on Virat's game in last evening's IPL match between KXIP and RCB and it seems he dragged Anushka in it too. Now the actress has reacted and just asked him one question why did he make a statement like that?IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar Creates Controversy with ‘Crass’ Comment on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma During KXIP vs RCB Match, Leaves Netizens Furious

Anushka in a long post asked Gavaskar to make her understand what was the thought behind making such a 'sweeping statement'. She also says how it is 2020 and still, nothing has changed for her. Even now she gets dragged into all this.

Anushka Sharma Insta Story

However, if you see the video, it doesn't seem as if Gavaskar's made a pass at her for Virat's game.

Here is the video. He did not say anything double meaning at the first place. pic.twitter.com/TqyI2PJVtd — Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Memes, India (@__memenist) September 25, 2020

We hope Anushka will watch this video and realise Gavaskar wasn't targeting her for Virat's poor performance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2020 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).