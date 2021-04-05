Fans must brace themselves for mind-boggling cricket action with the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) right around the corner. T20 stars from all over the globe participate in the gala T20 extravaganza to take their side over the line. With all teams being better than one another, most of the contests go right down to the wire and some times, the winner doesn’t get decided even after the conclusion of 40 overs. In those cases where the game is tied, super-over decides the winning team. Below, we’ll look at all the super-overs and their results in IPL history. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

So far, a total of 13 IPL matches have ended with scores levelled, forcing the match to be decided in the Super Over decider. Notably, there are some specific rules in the tie-breaker, which makes the contest even more exciting. Only three batsmen can take the field in the super over. Hence, a side's innings will be over with the fall of two wickets. Moreover, if the super over also ends in a tie, another super over will be followed and the drill will continue till the winner is decided. So far, only one game has advanced to the second Super Over in IPL history. Meanwhile, let's look at how all super overs in IPL history.

Super Overs In IPL:

S.No. Edition Venue Winner Score Loser Score 1. IPL 2009 Cape Town Rajasthan Royals 18/0 Kolkata Knight Riders 15/1 2. IPL 2010 Chennai Kings XI Punjab 10/1 Chennai Super Kings 9/2 3. IPL 2013 Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad 20/0 Royal Challengers Bangalore 15/0 4. IPL 2013 Bengaluru Royal Challengers Bangalore 15/0 Delhi Daredevils 11/2 5. IPL 2014 Abu Dhabi Rajasthan Royals 11/0 Kolkata Knight Riders 11/2 6. IPL 2015 Ahmedabad Kings XI Punjab 15/2 Rajasthan Royals 6/2 7. IPL 2017 Rajkot Mumbai Indians 11/2 Gujarat Lions 6/0 8. IPL 2019 Delhi Delhi Capitals 10/1 Kolkata Knight Riders 7/1 9. IPL 2019 Mumbai Mumbai Indians 9/0 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8/2 10. IPL 2020 Dubai Delhi Capitals 3/0 Kings XI Punjab 2/2 11. IPL 2020 Dubai Royal Challengers Bangalore 11/0 Mumbai Indians 7/1 12. IPL 2020 Abu Dhabi Kolkata Knight Riders 3/0 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2/2 13. IPL 2020 Dubai Kings XI Punjab 5/2 & 15/0 Mumbai Indians 5/1 & 11/1

Meanwhile, IPL 2021 will take place under some specific guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No teams will play at their home ground while spectators won’t be allowed in the stadium at least for the initial games. A decision regarding crowd will be taken later in the tournament.

