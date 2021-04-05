With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the government has announced lockdown during weekends and during the weekdays, we would have a night curfew. Now the IPL 2021 matches are hosted in Mumbai and the fans are eager to know about the impact of weekend lockdown on games. The IPL 2021 starts on April 9, 2021, with the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore which will be held in Chennai. The Wankhede will host several other games in the IPL 2021 from April 10 onwards. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

This is where the fans would want to know that if the lockdown would affect the IPL 2021 games. Then the answer is no. Since the players are a part of the bio-bubble and also they will be travelling via a bus, which is also a part of the bubble. A source from the BCCI also stated that the players were tested on a regular basis just like in UAE last year, so it shouldn't be a problem. "See, not just the teams, but also the buses and drivers and everything is inside the bio-secure bubble. So, travelling to the stadium on match-days will not be a problem. Regular tests are being done on those working around the teams as well just like it was last year in the UAE. The curfew won't hurt travel to and from the stadium," said the source to ANI.

Six cities including Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, New Delhi and Kolkata are hosting the IPL 2021. The BCCI source also further informed that the fresh COVID-19 cases of the groundsmen at Wankhede will also not affect the game. The Wankhede will host 10 games from April 10-25.

