Suresh Raina is a former professional Indian cricketer widely known for his batting skills and was also regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world. He was a left-handed middle-order batsman and an occasional off-spin bowler. Raina played for the Uttar Pradesh cricket team in the domestic league and for the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings. He has displayed many amazing performances wearing the yellow shirt and has helped them win many IPL titles. Suresh Raina Out for Duck on Abu Dhabi T10 League Debut While Representing Deccan Gladiators.

Raina was born in Uttar Pradesh on November 27, 1986, he started playing cricket at the age of 15, and he also played U17 and U19 matches for the Indian cricket team before making his professional debut. In July 2005, on a tour to Sri Lanka, he played his ODI match and a year later in December against South Africa making his T20I debut. Suresh Raina who is regarded as India’s one of best batsmen and praised for his amazing fielding abilities is celebrating his 36th birthday on November 27, so let’s take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him.

# Suresh Raina is the first Indian player to hit a century in all three formats.

# He is the second-youngest player to captain the Indian cricket team.

# Raina was also the first Indian player to score 6000 and 8000 runs in a T20 career.

# In 2010, in his test debut against Sri Lanka, he scored his first and only Test century.

# He is the first-ever, cricketer to score 5000 IPL runs.

# Raina also holds the record for most no. of catches in IPL with 107 to his name.

# Raina has won four IPL titles with the Chennai Super kings.

# He is second after Chris Gayle and the first Indian to hit more than 100 sixes in IPL.

# Raina received an honorary doctorate from Vels University on 5 August 2022

Raina also served as stand-in captain for the Indian national team and was the second youngest player to captain the Indian side. In August 2020 he announced his retirement from international cricket and earlier this year he declared his retirement from domestic cricket as well.

