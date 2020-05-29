Suresh Raina Picks CSK Teammates Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja As ‘Quarantine Partners’ Amid Lockdown

Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Many major cricket activities around the World have been paused owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, nevertheless, many prominent players became more active on social media than usual in order to interact with their fans. Recently, swashbuckling batsman Suresh Raina also went live with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) official Instagram account and talked about various topics ranging from cricket to off-field life. During the course of the interaction, the left-handed batsman was asked to pick ‘quarantine partners’ and he went with CSK teammates Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo. MS Dhoni Supported Me Because of My Talent: Suresh Raina Responds to Yuvraj Singh.

The southpaw said that he loves the company of Jadeja and he’ll like to spend time with his horses in the farmhouse. "I would love to take Ravindra Jadeja. I love his company, he is fun. I would just love to spend the lockdown in his farmhouse, ride his horse, and maybe ask him to teach me how to ride the horse. We can have the best food ever there," said the three-time (Indian Premier League) IPL winner.

Raina also lauded the Indian all-rounder’s performance in international cricket. "I love what he is doing in his international career, he puts in a lot of hard work. Hope he performs more for the country," he added.

On being asked to name an overseas player too, Raina named the flamboyant Caribbean all-rounder. "I think I would take DJ Bravo. In the lockdown, you really need to dance in the house and I think he will do whatever he wants to do to make you happy. He will make you dance to different songs, even make new songs, so I would love to be with him too among overseas players," said Raina.

Meanwhile, just like other cricket tournaments, IPL 2020 has also been postponed owing to the coronavirus. However, some reports suggest that the T20 extravaganza can take place in October this year in place of ICC T20 World Cup 2020.