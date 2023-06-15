If India's best T20 cricketers in history are to be considered, Suresh Raina, without any doubt has to be one of the major names featuring in that list. Raina has been a consistent performer in T20s for both India and his IPK franchise Chennai Super Kings over the years. His century against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2009 and his 88 off 25 in the IPL 2014 Qualifier 2 are still memorable to the fans. Raina retired from domestic cricket and IPL in 2022 and currently works as a commentator. Recently, reports surfaced with the claim that Suresh Raina is all set to play the upcoming Lanka Premier League 2023. His name was confirmed in the auction pool although, surprisingly, his name not being called during the auction left fans confused. Suresh Raina to Reportedly Be Part of Lanka Premier League 2023 Player Auction.

Placed with Rassie Van de Dussen, Imam-ul-Haq and Evin Lewis, Raina was to go under the hammer in Set number 11 in the LPL 2023 auction, but auctioneer Charu Sharma did not take name of Suresh Raina when he was calling the names for the players in the Set number 11. There was a confusion that whether it was a mistake or Raina's name was withdrawn at the last minute. No statement has been made by Raina or Sri Lanka cricket on this matter. Although sone reports suggested that Raina had neither registered for the auction nor will he play in the Lanka Premier League. Raina was listed at a base price of $50,000. Suresh Raina Reaches 21 Million Followers on Twitter; Former CSK Cricketer Says, Humbled by the Love.

Suresh Raina last played in the Legend's League Cricket, Road Safety World Series, Abu Dhabi T10 League and Legend's Cricket trophy. Fans expected him to see back in action in the Lanka Premier League and the Global T20 Canada, but now he won't be participating in either and fans have to wait a little longer to see when the cricket makes his appearance next.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2023 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).