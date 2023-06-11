Suresh Raina is reportedly going to be part of the Lanka Premier League 2023 player auction. The former CSK and India batter has reportedly signed for the action for a sum of USD 50,000, which is his base price, as reported by The Papare Sports. Apart from Raina, there are other notable names which would go under the hammer as well, the likes of which include Chris Lynn, Rassie van der Dussen. Tamim Iqbal and Colin de Grandhomme among others. The auction is on June 14. 'She Said YES' Spectator Proposes Partner At the Oval During Day 4 of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final, Goes Viral (See Pic).

Suresh Raina to Be Part of LPL 2023 Player Auction

Suresh Raina will be part of the Lanka Premier League player auction. [ThePapareSports] pic.twitter.com/B5oahnoeQs — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 11, 2023

