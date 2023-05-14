Suresh Raina thanked fans after reaching 21 million followers on Twitter. The former India and CSK star took to the micro-blogging platform and wrote, "We are #21million strong family on #Twitter now ..I am humbled by the love and support you have shown, and incredibly grateful for each and every one of you." Raina has been very active on Twitter and is part of the JioCinema panel for IPL 2023. Virat Kohli Shares Cute Unseen Pictures of Anushka Sharma and Daughter Vamika on Mother's Day.

Suresh Raina Reaches 21 Million Followers on Twitter

We are #21million strong family on #Twitter now 💪..I am humbled by the love and support you have shown, and incredibly grateful for each and every one of you. ❤️🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 14, 2023

