Suryakumar Yadav and Wife Devisha Shetty Blessed with Baby Girl

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Indian international cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and his wife, Devisha Shetty, have announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl. The couple shared the news on Thursday, 7 May 2026, through a coordinated social media announcement that quickly garnered attention from the sporting world. The Mumbai Indians star posted a brief message on X (formerly Twitter) expressing his joy, accompanied by an image of the newborn's hand. The announcement has led to a surge of congratulatory messages from teammates, former players, and fans across digital platforms. MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav Share Historic Frame.

Suryakumar Yadav Blessed with Baby Girl

With giggles, bows, and dreams to unfurl- we welcome our baby girl 🩷🧿 pic.twitter.com/NlvE2tJdJw — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) May 7, 2026

A Personal Milestone for the Couple

Suryakumar and Devisha, who married in July 2016, have been a well-known couple in the Indian sporting circuit for several years. Their relationship dates back to their college days at the R.A. Podar College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai.

Throughout Suryakumar’s rise in international cricket, Devisha has been a frequent presence in the stands, often seen supporting him during Indian Premier League (IPL) fixtures and India’s overseas tours. The arrival of their daughter marks a significant personal chapter for the family, who had kept details of the pregnancy relatively private.

Suryakumar Yadav is currently involved in the 2026 IPL season, where he remains a pivotal figure for Mumbai Indians. While his professional commitments are ongoing, cricketers in the modern era frequently take short personal breaks for the birth of a child.

It is currently unclear if the batter will miss any upcoming fixtures to spend time with his family. However, the Mumbai Indians management is known for its supportive stance regarding player welfare and personal milestones. The team is scheduled to play its next match later this week, and an update on the squad composition is expected following the team's next training session.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 08:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).