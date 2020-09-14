One of the most consistent players in India’s domestic circuit, Suryakuymar Yadav celebrates his 30th birthday today (September 14, 2020). The Mumbai-born cricketer has a great track record in List A and First-Class cricket but rose to fame after his performances in India’s premier T20 competition, the Indian Premier League. So as Suryakumar Yadav turns a year older, we take a look at some of his best knocks in IPL. MI Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Mumbai Indians Team Led by Rohit Sharma for Indian Premier League Season 13.

Suryakumar Yadav started his cricketing journey with Mumbai’s Ranji Cricket team and was picked up the city’s IPL team, Mumbai Indians in 2012. Although with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Kieron Pollard and Rohit Sharma in the ranks, game-time was hard to come by. This saw him move to Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014 and rose to prominence over there. After four brilliant years at KKR, Yadav moved back to hometown team Mumbai in 2018, and since then has established himself as a pillar of the record IPL champions. MI Team Profile for IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

Such was his impact during his second stint at Mumbai Indians that the right-handed batsman was retained by the franchise ahead of IPL 2020. So before Suryakumar Yadav takes the field in UAE for the latest IPL edition, we take a look at some of his best performances.

46* vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2015

This was the innings that put Suryakumar on notice in the Indian Premier League. Riding on Rohit Sharma’s 98, Mumbai Indians gave KKR a target of 169 runs. But the MI skipper’s brilliant innings was overshadowed by Suryakumar Yadav’s knock of 46 runs off 20 deliveries to take his side to a win. Yadav hit five sixes and just a single four.

72 vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018

This is Suryakumar Yadav’s highest score in the Indian Premier League but came in a lost cause. Yadav and Ishan Kishan’s brilliant half-centuries propelled MI to a score of 167 but were unable to defend it, losing the game by three wickets. However, Suryakumar Yadav played brilliantly hitting six fours and three sixes in his innings.

71* vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2019

This might be Suryakumar Yadav’s most cruciual knock in the Indian Premier Legal and it came at a much needed time for Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2019 against Chennai Super Kings. CSK struggled after electing to bat first putting forward a target of 132. But MI made hard work of the chase but thanks to Yadav’s brilliant 71, managed to win the game and make it to the finals with nine balls to spare.

