The India men's cricket team has rewritten the history books, defeating New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday evening. With this commanding victory, Suryakumar Yadav’s side becomes the first team in the tournament's history to successfully defend their title, whilst also securing a record-breaking third T20 World Cup championship overall. Daryl Mitchell Left Fuming After Arshdeep Singh Throws Ball Back at Kiwi Batter During IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final (Watch Video).

India Lift T20 World Cup 2026

Facing a daunting target of 256, New Zealand struggled to maintain the required run rate against a disciplined Indian bowling attack. Early breakthroughs from Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah dismantled the Black Caps' top order, stifling their momentum early in the chase. This decisive victory crucially ends India's long-standing Kiwi Curse, marking their first-ever win against New Zealand in a T20 World Cup fixture and denying the Kiwis their maiden white-ball global trophy.

Bumrah capped for a memorable night for himself, picking four wickets, to record the best figures (4/15) for a pacer in a T20 World Cup Final.

Defending champions India set a new T20 World Cup final record, posting a monumental 255/5 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Sanju Samson anchored the innings with a blistering 89 off 46 balls, recording the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup final. He was well supported by rapid half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma (52) and Ishan Kishan (54). India Records Highest Team Total in T20 World Cup Final, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ T20WC 2026 Summit Clash.

Despite New Zealand's James Neesham claiming three quick wickets in the 16th over, Shivam Dube’s unbeaten 26 off eight deliveries ensured India set a daunting 256-run target for the Black Caps.

This victory cements India’s status as the premier force in T20 international cricket. Under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, the team suffered just one defeat throughout the tournament. For New Zealand, the result marks another narrow miss in a major white-ball final, following their previous runner-up finishes in 2015, 2019, and 2021.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ICC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2026 10:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).