Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: Virat Kohli Condoles Actor’s Sudden Death, Offers Condolences to Family and Friends

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 04:48 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: Virat Kohli Condoles Actor’s Sudden Death, Offers Condolences to Family and Friends
Virat Kohli and Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Indian captain Virat Kohli condoled the sudden death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and said he was shocked to hear the sudden demise of the talented actor. Sushant Singh Rajput, who was popular for films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kai Po Che, PK and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, died by suicide in his Bandra residence on June 14 (Sunday). The actor was reportedly battling depression for a long time. Many from the film and sports fraternity were left shell shocked on hearing the tragic death of the 34-year-old actor. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: Virender Sehwag, Saina Nehwal, Harbhajan Singh, Others in Sports Fraternity Express Shock on Actor’s Sudden Demise.

“Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput,” Kohli wrote in a tweet. “This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends,” he added. Sushant was living alone in his house during the lockdown period and had reportedly been unwell for the last few death before his death. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies by Suicide: Moments Spent Together by MS Dhoni and Late Bollywood Actor During Cricketer's Biopic Days Will Leave You Teary-Eyed!

Virat Kohli Condoles Sushant Singh Rajpur's Death

Meanwhile, Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma also reacted to the news and expressed her sadness in not being able to help the young and brilliant actor through his tough times. Sushant, you were too young and brilliant to have gone so soon,” Anushka said in a Tweet. “I'm so sad and upset knowing that we lived in an environment that could not help you through any troubles you may have had. May your soul rest in peace.”

Anushka Sharma Reacts

Apart from Kohli, many from the sports fraternity, including Australia opening batsman David Warner, Sachin Tendulkar, Sania Mirza and Saina Nehwal, also expressed their grief in the untimely passing of the late actor and offered condolences to the bereaved family. Sushant’s last release was ‘Chhichhore’ in 2019 opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The movie did extremely well on the box office.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

