Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: Virender Sehwag, Saina Nehwal, Harbhajan Singh, Others in Sports Fraternity Express Shock on Actor’s Sudden Demise

Sports Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 03:34 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: Virender Sehwag, Saina Nehwal, Harbhajan Singh, Others in Sports Fraternity Express Shock on Actor’s Sudden Demise
Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai. The actor was living alone in his apartment during the lockdown and was reportedly not feeling well for the last couple of days. Many from the sports fraternity, including Virender Sehwag and Saina Nehwal, reacted to the report and condoled the sudden demise of a truly talented actor. Many praised the 34-year-old for his role in the MS Dhoni biopic and also expressed their shock and grief in hearing the sudden death. Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Actor Found Hanging in His Apartment.

Reacting to the news of the actor’s sudden death, Sehwag reminded everyone that ‘life is fragile’ and we never actually know ‘what one is going through.’ Saina Nehwal, on the other, condoled the death of such a talented actor and said it was even "more sad to loose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni.”

Life is Fragile: Virender Sehwag

You Will Be Missed On-Screen Dhoni: Saina Nehwal

Harbhajan Singh also reacted and prayed that the news of Sushant Singh’s death was fake while Aakash Chopra reminded everyone why the year 2020 only keeps on getting worse. Meanwhile, Irfan Pathan recalled meeting the late actor at the Taj Hotel Gym.

Shocked Harbhajan Singh Prays for This to be Fake News

Aakash Chopra Reminds Year 2020 Keeps Getting Worse

Heartbroken Jwala Gutta

Pathan said that praised the actor for his work in Kedarnath and that Sushant had also asked him to please watch Chhichhore.

Irfan Pathan Remembers Metting an Ever Smiling Sushant

Harsha Bhogle Reacts

Subramani Badrinath Remembers Sushant's Inspiring Role in MS Dhoni

Rajput was found hanging in his apartment although reports are yet to be confirmed. Sushant started his career with the television show Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil and achieved fame with Pavitra Rishta. His on-screen chemistry with ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhnade was appreciated and also earned a place in Bollywood. He made his film debut with ‘Kai Po Che!’ in 2012 and was part of several hit films like PK and Kedarnath.

His biggest blockbuster was, however, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which was biopic of the former Indian captain by the same name. Sushant’s last release was ‘Chhichhore’ in 2019 in which he paired with Shraddha Kapoor. The 34-year-old was also preparing for his next movie ‘Dil Bechara’ slated to release late in 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

