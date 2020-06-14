Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies by Suicide: Moments Spent Together by MS Dhoni and Late Bollywood Actor During Cricketer's Biopic Days Will Leave You Teary-Eyed!

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 04:31 PM IST
A+
A-
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies by Suicide: Moments Spent Together by MS Dhoni and Late Bollywood Actor During Cricketer's Biopic Days Will Leave You Teary-Eyed!
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020 (Sunday) was found dead in his residence at Bandra, Mumbai. As per reports, the Bollywood actor was found hanging in his apartment. The 34-year-old was one of the most promising up and coming actors in the Indian film industry and was also very much loved by the Indian sporting fraternity due to his part as the lead in MS Dhoni’s biopic. Sachin Tendulkar Condoles Bollywood Actor’s Sudden Demise.

Sushant Singh Rajput, once a television actor, rose to fame in the film industry with movies such as Kai Po Che, PK, Chhichhore and Kedarnath but the actor was very well known by cricket fans in the country courtesy of him portraying MS Dhoni in the former Indian skipper’s biopic. Rajput was credited for perfectly imitating the way the Indian skipper walked on to the crease and his other gestures. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: Virender Sehwag, Saina Nehwal, Harbhajan Singh, Others in Sports Fraternity Express Shock on Actor’s Sudden Demise.

While shooting and promoting the movie, Rajput and MS Dhoni spent a lot of time together and became good friends. So here are some of the precious moments the two shared during those days which are too close to our hearts.

Sushant Singh Rajput as MS Dhoni

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Perfection lies in the ‘next’ step, Passion lies in the ‘present’ one. #selfmusing 💫 Good morning :)🙏☀️❤️💫💥

A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

In India Jersey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by M S Dhoni 🔵 (@captaincoolmsdhoni7781) on

MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by deepak baghel (@jeet_jeet_56) on

With Ziva Dhoni

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mahi7781🔵 (@offl_mahifan) on

Both Together

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MS Dhoni / Mahi7781 ❤ (@msdhoni.07club) on

MSD and Rajput

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @hitman.galaxy on

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in the movie Chhichhore alongside actress Shraddha Kapoor and was a huge success at the box-office. His upcoming release was Dil Bechara with Sanjana Sanghi and reports suggested it was heading straight to an OTT release.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 04:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput MS Dhoni MS Dhoni Bipoic Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput and MS Dhoni Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput Death News
You might also like
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: David Warner, Yuvraj Singh, Kamran Akmal and Others Mourn the Death of Bollywood Star
Cricket

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: David Warner, Yuvraj Singh, Kamran Akmal and Others Mourn the Death of Bollywood Star
In Memoriam 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Chiranjeevi Sarja, Disha Salian - Celebs Whose Loss Left Us With a Heartbreak
Entertainment

In Memoriam 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Chiranjeevi Sarja, Disha Salian - Celebs Whose Loss Left Us With a Heartbreak
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Shocked Netizens Remember His Last Movie Chhichhore Where He Helps His Son Fight Suicidal Thoughts Inspiring Millions of Fans (Watch Viral Clip)
Viral

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Shocked Netizens Remember His Last Movie Chhichhore Where He Helps His Son Fight Suicidal Thoughts Inspiring Millions of Fans (Watch Viral Clip)
Sushant Singh Rajput's Heart-Breaking Suicide News Prompts Netizens to Trend #MentalHealthMatters, Highlight The Need to Talk About Mental Health Issues And Depression
Viral

Sushant Singh Rajput's Heart-Breaking Suicide News Prompts Netizens to Trend #MentalHealthMatters, Highlight The Need to Talk About Mental Health Issues And Depression
Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide: What Triggers People to Take This Extreme Step?
Health & Wellness

Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide: What Triggers People to Take This Extreme Step?
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: From Rejecting his Stanford University Scholarship to Getting Inspired by Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ, When SSR Spoke About What Inspired Him To Be An Actor
Bollywood

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: From Rejecting his Stanford University Scholarship to Getting Inspired by Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ, When SSR Spoke About What Inspired Him To Be An Actor
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: Virat Kohli Condoles Actor’s Sudden Death, Offers Condolences to Family and Friends
Cricket

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: Virat Kohli Condoles Actor’s Sudden Death, Offers Condolences to Family and Friends
Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Mumbai Police Reveals No Suicide Note Found Yet In Their Statement, Actor's Body Taken For Post Mortem (View Pics)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Mumbai Police Reveals No Suicide Note Found Yet In Their Statement, Actor's Body Taken For Post Mortem (View Pics)
Advertisement

Cricket Updates
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement