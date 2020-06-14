Sushant Singh Rajput Dies by Suicide: Moments Spent Together by MS Dhoni and Late Bollywood Actor During Cricketer's Biopic Days Will Leave You Teary-Eyed!

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020 (Sunday) was found dead in his residence at Bandra, Mumbai. As per reports, the Bollywood actor was found hanging in his apartment. The 34-year-old was one of the most promising up and coming actors in the Indian film industry and was also very much loved by the Indian sporting fraternity due to his part as the lead in MS Dhoni’s biopic. Sachin Tendulkar Condoles Bollywood Actor’s Sudden Demise.

Sushant Singh Rajput, once a television actor, rose to fame in the film industry with movies such as Kai Po Che, PK, Chhichhore and Kedarnath but the actor was very well known by cricket fans in the country courtesy of him portraying MS Dhoni in the former Indian skipper’s biopic. Rajput was credited for perfectly imitating the way the Indian skipper walked on to the crease and his other gestures. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: Virender Sehwag, Saina Nehwal, Harbhajan Singh, Others in Sports Fraternity Express Shock on Actor’s Sudden Demise.

While shooting and promoting the movie, Rajput and MS Dhoni spent a lot of time together and became good friends. So here are some of the precious moments the two shared during those days which are too close to our hearts.

Sushant Singh Rajput as MS Dhoni

In India Jersey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni 🔵 (@captaincoolmsdhoni7781) on Jun 14, 2020 at 3:31am PDT

MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput

View this post on Instagram A post shared by deepak baghel (@jeet_jeet_56) on Jun 14, 2020 at 3:32am PDT

With Ziva Dhoni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mahi7781🔵 (@offl_mahifan) on Jun 14, 2020 at 2:08am PDT

Both Together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MS Dhoni / Mahi7781 ❤ (@msdhoni.07club) on Jun 14, 2020 at 2:30am PDT

MSD and Rajput

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @hitman.galaxy on Jun 14, 2020 at 3:28am PDT

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in the movie Chhichhore alongside actress Shraddha Kapoor and was a huge success at the box-office. His upcoming release was Dil Bechara with Sanjana Sanghi and reports suggested it was heading straight to an OTT release.

