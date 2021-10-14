Sydney Sixers Women will take on Melbourne Stars Women in the first game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021. The WBBL 2021 clash will be played at the Bellerive Oval Stadium in Hobart on October 14, 2021 (Thursday). Both teams will be aiming to kick off the season on a winning note. Meanwhile, fans searching for Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, WBBL 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Australia Female Domestic Cricketers to Enjoy Significant Increase in Payments.

Last season’s beaten finalists Melbourne Stars Women will be aiming to go one step further this season as they kick start the seventh season of Women’s Big Bash League. Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers Women failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing fifth in the regular season. Both teams have some quality players on display which should make for an interesting match. WBBL 2021: Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma Sign for Sydney Thunder for Upcoming Women's Big Bash League.

When is Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, WBBL 2021 Clash? Know Date, Time and Venue

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women clash in WBBL 2021 will be played at the Bellerive Oval Stadium in Hobart on October 14, 2021 (Thursday). The match has a start time of 02:10 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, WBBL 2021 On TV?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of WBBL 2021 in India and will telecast the Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women on TV. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Channels to watch the action live on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Live Streaming Of Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, WBBL 2021 Clash?

As Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of WBBL 2021 in India, fans can with the games online on its OTT platform. Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, WBBL 2021 clash will be streamed online on SonyLiv and fans can tune into the SonyLiv app or website to catch the live action.

