Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of the Indian Men's Cricket Team, visited the sacred Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on 16 January 2026, seeking blessings ahead of the decisive third and final One-Day International (ODI) against New Zealand. The high-stakes IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026 will determine the winner of the three-match series, which currently stands level at 1-1. New Zealand Defeat India by Seven Wickets in IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026; Daryl Mitchell's Unbeaten 131 Helps Blackcaps Level Series 1-1.

Gautam Gambhir Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Indian cricket team coach Gautam Gambhir visited Mahakaleshwar Temple on Friday and attended the Bhasma Aarti of Baba Mahakal. (Video Source: Mahakal Mandir) pic.twitter.com/PSlf2q5F1z — IANS (@ians_india) January 16, 2026

Spiritual Sojourn in Ujjain

Gambhir participated in the early morning Bhasma Aarti, a significant ritual at one of Lord Shiva's twelve Jyotirlingas, and offered his prayers. Following his darshan, the former India opener expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements at the temple. "The arrangements were great, and the darshan was smooth and I am confident that I will return soon," Gambhir stated, praising the facilities for devotees. His visit underscores a tradition among Indian cricketers and public figures to seek divine blessings before significant national commitments. Fan Breaches Security to Embrace Virat Kohli During IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026, Indian Batter's Calm and Composed Reaction Goes Viral.

High Stakes in Series Decider

The Indian team is preparing for a crucial contest after a fluctuating performance in the ongoing ODI series. India commenced the series with a thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the opening match held in Vadodara. However, the visitors mounted a strong comeback in the second ODI at Rajkot, securing a comprehensive seven-wicket win to level the series. This sets the stage for a compelling decider, with both teams vying for series honours.

The upcoming match holds considerable importance for Team India as they aim to clinch the series on home soil. Gambhir's presence at the revered shrine reflects the team's collective focus and determination as they head into this pivotal fixture. The outcome of the third ODI will not only decide the series winner but also provide valuable insights into the team's form and strategies under Gambhir's leadership.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 09:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).