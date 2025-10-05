After three straight weeks of India vs Pakistan clashes in the Asia Cup 2025, the rivalry will now find a new platform--the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, where the India Women's National Cricket Team will lock horns with the Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team in what promises to be an exciting contest. The India vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and it is set to start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Ahead of the IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match, fans can read below to find out the best fantasy playing XI for the clash. ‘Mauka Mauka’ Makes A Comeback Ahead of IND vs PAK ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match But With Asia Cup and ‘Operation’ Twist (Watch Video).

On paper and form, India are outright favourites to win the IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match. Among others, one of the main reasons behind this is the fact that the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women's National Cricket Team has been playing some good cricket in ODIs in the build-up to the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and also attained a winning start to the tournament, defeating Sri Lanka in a rain-shortened clash in Guwahati. Pakistan would be low in confidence and momentum after suffering a loss at the hands of Bangladesh in their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 opener. India Women vs Pakistan Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Colombo Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at R Premadasa Stadium.

IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction?

Wicket-keepers: Muneeba Ali (PAK-W), Richa Ghosh (IND-W)

Batters: Sidra Amin (PAK-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Pratika Rawal (IND-W)

All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Fatima Sana (PAK-W), Amanjot Kaur (IND-W)

Bowlers: Diana Baig (PAK-W), Kranti Goud (IND-W)

Who Will Win IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match?

An India vs Pakistan match in any tournament is exciting and with this being the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, expect some extra thrill and intensity when both teams step out onto the field and lock horns. India have historically been dominant against Pakistan in women's ODIs with the Women in Blue yet to lose to their arch-rivals in this format of the game and fans can expect that trend to continue with Harmanpreet Kaur and co winning the IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in Colombo.

