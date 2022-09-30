After the action-packed Men's Asia Cup 2022, it's now time for the eighth edition of the Women's Asia Cup, the 2022 Women's T20 Asia Cup. The arch-rivals will again be at it in the Asian Cup at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. As Rohit Sharma's men failed to triumph over the rivals in the Super 4 stage of the 2022 Asia Cup, it's time for Harmanpreet Kaur's side to achieve glory against the arch-rivals. Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Schedule in PDF for Free Download Online: Date, Time in IST & Venue List of All Matches Including India vs Pakistan Fixture.

The 2022 Women's Asia Cup will be the eighth edition of the event and the fourth one to be played in a T20 format. Bangladesh will be hosting the tournament from October 01 to 16, 2022. A total of seven teams will be participating in the tournament- Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, UAE, Malaysia, and Thailand. All seven teams being in one group will battle it out over 24 matches, including the semis and the final. The six-time Women's Asia Cup champions- team India- will try to regain their championship from the current champions, Bangladesh. At the same time, the rest of the teams are still struggling to win their maiden title. Team India Women's Asia Cup 2022 Squad and Match List: Get Indian Women's Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Continental T20 Tournament.

When is IND vs PAK in Women's Asia Cup 2022?

In the eighth edition of the Women's Asia Cup, the arch-rivals will be face to face once again for fans to enjoy, as the 2022 Asia Cup left them wanting more. The Indian women's side will be facing Pakistan on October 07 in Bangladesh in a WT20I format at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium at 01:00 pm (IST). On every occasion the teams have faced each other in the Asia Cup, the Women in Blue have emerged victorious, and most likely, the result will repeat itself in the upcoming edition of the Women's Asia Cup.

For the first time in history, seven teams will be participating in a complete round-robin format which will be a great boost to the ACC associate teams. Team India will be on a mission as for the first time in the history of the event, they are not the defending champions. The six-time Asia Cup champions will give their all to get the title back from the hosting side, Bangladesh. While the rest of the teams will try to win their maiden title.

