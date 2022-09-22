Women's Asia Cup 2022 is all set to kick-start from October 01 as the full schedule of the event was released by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). This will be the eighth edition of the Women's Asia Cup. Bangladesh is the official host of this year's edition of Women's Asia Cup and all matches will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS), Sylhet Bangladesh. For the first time, seven Asian women teams will be participating in the event which include India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia and United Arab Emirates (UAE). Malaysia and UAE were the last two confirmed teams. You can download Women's Asia Cup 2022 Cricket full schedule in PDF here, along with match timings in IST and venue details. Indian Squad for Women's Asia Cup 2022: BCCI Announces 15-Member Squad For T20I Tournament.

The 2022 edition of women's Asia Cup is slated as a 15-day tournament, starting from October 01 and lasting till October 15. The opening day of the event will kick-off with a double-header. In the first contest of the day, Bangladesh takes on Thailand and the evening contest will be played between India and Sri Lanka. The arch-rivals India and Pakistan will confront each other on October 07. After the first stage matches end on October 11, the semi-finals will be played on October 13. And finally the summit clash between the two finalists will be held on October 15. The league stage matches will be played in round-robin format with each team playing six matches before the semifinal.

Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Schedule

In the previous seven seasons, so far, only two Asian women’s teams; India Women and Bangladesh Women have clinched the continental trophy. The latter are the defending champions whereas India women were the runner-up in the previous edition. Apparently, India has been the most successful team in the women's Asia Cup thus far and have won the title for a record six times. Since 2012, the Women's Asia Cup has been played in a T20 set-up and thus, will be played in the shortest format this time as well.

