In a shocking and tragic development, a cricketer from Telangana died while playing in a local tournament on Friday, April 7. Named Shanigaram Anjaneyulu, the 37-year-old is a bowler and is said to have suffered a cardiac arrest as he was preparing to bowl, according to a report in Telangana Today. Anjaneyulu hailed from the Karimnagar district and was competing in the KMR Cricket Tournament when this incident happened. He collapsed while getting ready to bowl. Cricketer, 32, Dies in Surat After Suffering Heart Attack While Playing.

The report in the Telangana Today further adds that youngsters around him administered the 37-year-old CPR. They also dialled 108 for ambulance services, but all went in vain as he could not be revived. The 37-year-old was eventually declared dead by the doctors at the Government Hospital Husnabad. Anjaneyulu is survived by his two children and wife. According to an India Blooms report, the police have also registered a case in this incident and are investigating this.

Yet this is not the first time such an incident has happened where a player has died while playing cricket. Earlier this year, a 32-year-old in Surat also died while playing cricket. Named Nimesh Ahir, he collapsed after experiencing chest pain and was declared dead after being taken to the hospital.

