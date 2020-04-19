This Day, That Year: Mike Hussey Scored His First IPL Century for CSK Against KXIP in 2008

Mike Hussey (Photo Credits: Twitter)

A day after Brendon McCullum gave a blistering start to the Indian Premier League, the game between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab solidified its status as one of the most entertaining leagues in the world. On this day (April 19) in 2008, Australian batsman Mike Hussey scored his first IPL century in his very first game in the tournament against KXIP. This was both sides debut in the competition and the crowd at Mohali were treated with a run-fest. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma Named Greatest Indian Premier League Captains of All-Time.

After electing to bat first, CSK lost early wickets as Parthiv Patel, Matthew Hayden and MS Dhoni were dismissed. Coming in to bat at No. 3, Mike Hussey was unfazed by the loss of wickets at the other end and continued to bat in his usual way. The Australian along with Suresh Raina steadied the CSK innings with a quick-fire 50-run partnership. MS Dhoni’s Absence Will Leave Gaping Hole in CSK! South Africa Batsman Faf Du Plessis Speaks on Dhoni’s Influence.

On this day in 2008, it was #YelloveAtFirstSight when a gun southpaw in iconic zinc donned a colour he was all too familiar with. The 'traditional' #MrCricket tonked the cherry to get a 54-ball-116* announcing that #Super is their middle name, literally! #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/CbJn9HmdqU — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 19, 2020

After Raina’s wicket, Hussey continued to take on the KXIP’s bowling and completed his maiden IPL century in just 50 deliveries. The left-handed batsman hit eight boundaries and nine sixes in his innings and helped CSK to reach a mammoth total of 240 in the first innings.

The Punjab side had a daunting task in front of them and their own Australian James Hopes started off in an explosive fashion, The Australian scored 71 off just 32 deliveries before being dismissed by Amarnath. Kumar Sangakara also scored a batting half-century but it wasn’t enough as KXIP lost the game by 33 runs.