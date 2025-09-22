Suryakumar Yadav dismissed the hype around India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry after the Men in Blue defeated the Green Shirts in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 round at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. Put into bat first, the Pakistan National Cricket Team scored 171/5 on the back of Sahibzada Farhan scoring a 45-ball 58. In response, the India National Cricket Team completed the run chase in 18.5 overs and the victory was powered by Abhishek Sharma's sensational 74-run knock that came off just 39 deliveries. Speaking at the IND vs PAK post-match press conference, Suryakumar Yadav stated that India vs Pakistan was 'not a rivalry anymore.' India Beat Pakistan by Six Wickets in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4; Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill Help Men in Blue Register Back-to-Back Victories Against Arch-Rivals.

"Sir main actually ke upar ek cheez bolne chahunga. Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki aap logo ko ye question puchna band kardena chahiye abhi rivalry ke upar. Mere hisaab se agar dono team ey 15-20 match khel rahi hai and usme agar 7-all ya 8-7 se koi agey chal raha hai, toh usko accha cricket khelna bolte hai and usko rivalry bolte hai. 30-0, 10-1, mujhe pata nahi kya stat hai, but this is not a rivalry anymore," Suryakumar Yadav said, when a journalist asked if Pakistan competed better against India in this match. (Sir, I actually want to say something about the question. I think you all should stop asking questions about India vs Pakistan rivalry. In my opinion, if two teams play 15-20 matches and if they are 7-all or one team is ahead by an 8-7 margin, that is called good cricket and rivalry. I don't know the stat, but this is not a rivalry anymore.) '7-0' India Continue Unbeaten Winning Streak Against Pakistan After Win in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match, Fans React.

'This Is Not a Rivalry Anymore' Suryakumar Yadav After India's Win Over Pakistan

India, for the record, have now won seven consecutive matches against Pakistan across competitions and a 7-0 winning streak started way back at the T20 World Cup in the year 2022. One thing to note is that this streak is only for the last seven completed matches between India and Pakistan, with the 2023 Asia Cup having one match that ended in a no-result.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2025 01:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).