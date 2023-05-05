Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is currently underway and we are already nearing the end of the group stage. All team teams are still in the race for a spot in IPL 2023 playoffs. But they will be wary of dropping any points at this stage of the tournament. Meanwhile, scroll down to find out today’s IPL 2023 schedule and fixtures and KKR vs SRH highlights. You can also take a look at the current points table and standings of IPL 2023. Playing Under MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli in IPL? Rajasthan Royals Players Joe Root, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel Pick Sides (Watch Video).

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for May 05

One match is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 5. In the day's only fixture, Rajasthan Royals will be taking on defending champions Gujarat Titans. The match will take place in Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur and has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss of this match will be held at 7:00 pm IST.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Highlights

Kolkata Knight Riders registered a five-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in their latest Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Kolkata. Batting first, KKR posted a total of 171-9 in their 20 over-quota. In reply, SRH could only manage to reach 166. Vaibhav Arora and Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets each while Varun Chakaravarthy defended nine runs in the final over. SRH vs KKR IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Nitish Rana Reaches New Milestone, Varun Chakaravarthy Registers Last Over Record To His Name.

IPL 2023 Points Table

After their win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders are currently in the 8th place with 8 points from 10 matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad meanwhile are in the 9th position. Defending champions Gujarat Titans are currently at the top of the table. Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals complete the top four.

