Today's IPL Match Live: Check Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule for May 7

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The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season continues its high-octane journey as Match 50 takes centre stage today, Thursday, 7 May. Following a significant shake-up at the top of the table on Wednesday, the focus shifts to Lucknow for a crucial encounter that could redefine the mid-table scramble for playoff positions. You can follow Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match scorecard here.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to host the high-flying Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a night fixture that carries immense weight for the home side's survival in the tournament.

LSG vs RCB: Match Details and Timing

The encounter at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Cricket Stadium marks a pivotal moment for both franchises as the league stage enters its final third.

Feature Details Match Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Match 50) Date Thursday, 7 May 2026 Time 19:30 IST (Toss at 19:00 IST) Venue Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

IPL 2026 Points Table Context and Team Form

The standings saw a major change on May 6 after Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings by 33 runs to move to the top of the table. Today's match features two teams with vastly different momentums. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate: SRH Move Closer to Playoffs Spot After Win Over PBKS.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru currently sit in third place with 12 points from nine matches. A win tonight would propel them closer to the summit and solidify their top-four credentials. Conversely, Lucknow Super Giants are struggling at the bottom of the table in 10th position, having managed only two wins from their nine outings. For LSG, every remaining match is effectively a knockout game if they are to maintain a mathematical chance of qualification.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).