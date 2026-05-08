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The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continues today, 8 May, as Delhi Capitals (DC) prepare to host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. This Match 51 encounter holds significant weight for the playoff aspirations of both franchises as the league stage nears its conclusion. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match scorecard here.

Today's IPL 2026 Match Details and Timing

The toss is scheduled for 19:00 IST, with the first ball to be bowled at 19:30 IST. Delhi enters this fixture following a difficult eight-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings, leaving them in seventh place on the points table with 8 points from 10 matches. To maintain a realistic path to the qualifiers, a victory today is considered essential for the home side.

Kolkata Knight Riders arrive in the capital with considerable momentum, having secured three consecutive wins. Although they currently sit in eighth position, they hold games in hand over several competitors, making today's result pivotal for their late-season surge. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate: LSG Stay Alive for Playoffs Spot After Win Over RCB.

Key Players and Form

The Capitals' campaign has been bolstered by the individual form of KL Rahul, who is currently third in the Orange Cap standings with 445 runs. His performance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has been a highlight, including a high score of 152 at this venue earlier in the season.

KKR's recent success has been driven by their spin department, where Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine combined for five wickets in their previous victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Historically, KKR holds a slight advantage in this rivalry with 19 wins compared to Delhi's 15.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IPL). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 09:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).