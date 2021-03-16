After years of grinding in domestic cricket, Suryakumar Yadav was finally handed his Team India debut in the second T20I against England but only to get dropped for the next match. As the Men in Blue comfortably won the second game by seven wickets, the Mumbai Indians (MI) dasher couldn’t even bat in the encounter. However, he was expected to get more chances given his spectacular performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and other tournaments. Contrary to the expectations, he got dropped for the third T20I to make way from the opener and his MI teammate Rohit Sharma. India vs England Cricket Score Updates of 3rd T20I 2021.

Fans weren’t amused with Yadav’s treatment as the 30-year-old didn’t even get a chance to prove his prowess. Moreover, he had a dream run in IPL 2020, where he scored 480 runs in 16 games at an average of 40 and a strike rate of over 145. While he was ignored for Australia T20Is, selectors gave him a chance against the Three Lions. Unfortunately, he got dropped after not getting a chance to bat on debut.

Fans Not Happy!!

Cricket fans to Kohli after dropping Suryakumar Yadav in today's match... pic.twitter.com/Njwh6124S1 — Abhishek (@LuckyMeraki) March 16, 2021

Some Suggesstions Here!!

Sad For Suryakumar Yadav... At least you can make sit to KL RAHUL OR RISHAB PANT... ishan Kisan can do wicket keeping .. 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 — GK (@its_gkmusic) March 16, 2021

Memes In Action!!

It's another duck for KL Rahul, bowled by Mark Wood Le Suryakumar Yadav :- pic.twitter.com/e34Dwya2zy — Ramsa Chaudhary 🇮🇳 (@Ramkishor_jaat_) March 16, 2021

Hilarious!!

SuryaKumar Yadav out of the team after not getting chance to bat in his debut match. #INDvENG Fans to Kohli: pic.twitter.com/XoKcCLS1wV — Snow ❄ (@sunnynoons) March 16, 2021

This Was Coming!!

Suryakumar Yadav to Virat Kohli after excluding from Playing11 :#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/8prX3duxPN — Anshuman mishra (@Anshuman84m2) March 16, 2021

Notably, Indian captain Virat Kohli, during the first T20I, said that Rohit had been rested for a couple of games. Hence, the opener was due to come back in the third game. As Yadav’s fellow debutant Ishan Kishan scored a match-winning fifty in his first assignment, the Mumbai batsman was asked to go back to benches. Well, fans were clearly not happy with the decision as they expressed their anger on social media.

Meanwhile, England have elected to bowl first after winning the toss in the third game. The five-match series is poised at 1-1 after the first two games, and the winner of this contest would gain a handy 2-1 lead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2021 07:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).