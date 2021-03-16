India and England face each other in the 3rd T20I at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 16, 2021 (Tuesday). The five-match series is currently tied at 1-1 and both teams will be aiming for a win to take the lead heading into the final two fixtures. Meanwhile, we bring you all the live score updates and commentary from IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2021. Is India vs England 3rd T20I 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

Both sides have had very contrasting performances in the first two games and will be hoping to find some kind of consistency. England were completely dominant in the first clash but were outclassed in the second while India managed to come back strong in the second fixture after an underwhelming performance in the first. India vs England 3rd T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know.

Debutant Ishan Kishan and skipper Vrat Kohli were the star performers for India with the bat as they easily chased down the total of 165 runs with both scoring half-centuries. The Men in Blue will hope for a similar kind of performance from their stars while England will be hoping to correct their mistakes from the previous game.

The teams have met each other a total of 16 times in Twenty-20 internationals and currently have a similar head-to-head record with eight wins apiece. However, India have won three of the last five fixtures between the team and come into this game on the back of a spectacular performance.

Squads

India: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Rahul Chahar

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone