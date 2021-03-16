Rohit Sharma Replaces Suryakumar Yadav as Eoin Morgan Elects to Bowl!!

England have won the toss and they are having a bowl first in the third #INDvENG T20I. 🇮🇳 IN: Rohit Sharma OUT: Suryakumar Yadav 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 IN: Mark Wood OUT: Tom Curran pic.twitter.com/EXZ5TXB6Ls — ICC (@ICC) March 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)