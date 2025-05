UAE vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I 2025: Bangladesh takes on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the second of the two-match T20I series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The UAE vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025 match takes place on April 17 and has a start time of 08:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in UAE vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. IPL 2025: Bangladesh Cricket Board Grants Mustafizur Rahman NOC, Bangladeshi Seamer Set to Join Delhi Capitals.

Bangladesh took an unassailable 1-0 lead in the first match after beating the home side by 27 runs. Set 192 runs to win, UAE were bundled out for 164. Parvez Hossain Emon smashed a brilliant century for Bangladesh while Hasan Mahmud picked 3/33 for the visitors. For the home side, Muhammad Waseem slammed 54 off 39 balls while Muhammad Jawad Ullah scalped 4/21. Meanwhile, we have drafted the UAE vs BAN Dream11 fantasy playing XI for 2nd T20I 2025.

UAE vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Rahul Chopra (UAE).

Batters: M Parvez Hossain (BAN), Towhid Hridoy (BAN), Tanzid Hasan (BAN), A Lala (UAE) and Muhammad Waseem (UAE).

All-Rounders: Mahedi Hasan (BAN) and Dhruv Parashar (UAE).

Bowlers: Hasan Mahmud (BAN), Tanzim Hasan Sakib (BAN) and Muhammad Jawad Ullah (UAE).

UAE vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: M Parvez Hossain (c), Muhammad Jawad Ullah (vc).

UAE vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Rahul Chopra (UAE), M Parvez Hossain (BAN), Towhid Hridoy (BAN), Tanzid Hasan (BAN), A Lala (UAE), Muhammad Waseem (UAE), Mahedi Hasan (BAN), Dhruv Parashar (UAE), Hasan Mahmud (BAN), Tanzim Hasan Sakib (BAN) and Muhammad Jawad Ullah (UAE).

